Brokers Offer Predictions for Republic Services, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Republic Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.15. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Republic Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Republic Services’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS.

Republic Services Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of other analysts have also commented on RSG. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Republic Services to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

NYSE RSG opened at $130.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $149.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

Institutional Trading of Republic Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 94.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Further Reading

