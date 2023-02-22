Celanese (CE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Celanese Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $113.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $161.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.88.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 18.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Celanese by 7.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Celanese in the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Celanese in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 22.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

