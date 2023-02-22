Cormark Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, February 16th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

MFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.29.

NYSE MFC opened at $19.73 on Monday. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average of $17.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 248,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 104,317 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

