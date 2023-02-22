Cormark Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, February 16th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.
MFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.29.
Manulife Financial Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manulife Financial
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 248,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 104,317 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.
Manulife Financial Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.40%.
About Manulife Financial
Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.
Featured Articles
