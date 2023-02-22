DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DBV Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.63.
DBV Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %
NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $1.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $257.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.68. DBV Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $3.43.
DBV Technologies Company Profile
DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.
