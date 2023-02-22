DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DBV Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

DBV Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $1.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $257.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.68. DBV Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $3.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DBV Technologies Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 16,066 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.