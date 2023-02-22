Deutsche Post (ETR:DPW) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Deutsche Post AG (ETR:DPW – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €41.15 ($43.77) and last traded at €40.90 ($43.51). 1,407,480 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €40.60 ($43.19).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is €38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €36.99. The company has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

