Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Digital Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.73. The consensus estimate for Digital Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $6.73 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

DLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.62.

NYSE:DLR opened at $108.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 95.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $153.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.81.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 428.07%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

