Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Eastern Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EML opened at $20.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Eastern has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Eastern alerts:

Eastern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Eastern’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eastern

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Eastern by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 556,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastern by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 464,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after acquiring an additional 20,814 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Eastern by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Eastern during the third quarter worth $3,765,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Eastern by 24.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.