Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2023

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EMLGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Eastern Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EML opened at $20.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Eastern has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Eastern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Eastern’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Eastern by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 556,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastern by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 464,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after acquiring an additional 20,814 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Eastern by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Eastern during the third quarter worth $3,765,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Eastern by 24.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

About Eastern

(Get Rating)

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.