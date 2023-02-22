Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:EML opened at $20.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Eastern has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.04.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Eastern’s payout ratio is 17.39%.
The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.
