Enerplus (ERF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Enerplus to post earnings of C$1.11 per share for the quarter.

Enerplus Price Performance

TSE ERF opened at C$21.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.09. Enerplus has a 52-week low of C$14.48 and a 52-week high of C$25.72. The company has a market cap of C$4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.82.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 157,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.21, for a total transaction of C$3,505,065.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 324,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,203,663.31. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Enerplus

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$33.00 to C$30.50 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Enerplus and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$22.86.

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.