EOG Resources (EOG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.44 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $119.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.51. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.14.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

