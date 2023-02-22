First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.
NYSE:FHN opened at $24.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.
In other First Horizon news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,045,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $115,800.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $3,456,015.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,045,502.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,975,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,136,000 after acquiring an additional 784,435 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,554,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,014 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,717,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,554 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,773,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,446,000 after purchasing an additional 635,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,525,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,154 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.
