First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

First Horizon Price Performance

NYSE:FHN opened at $24.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

In other First Horizon news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,045,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $115,800.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $3,456,015.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,045,502.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,975,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,136,000 after acquiring an additional 784,435 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,554,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,014 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,717,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,554 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,773,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,446,000 after purchasing an additional 635,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,525,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,154 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

