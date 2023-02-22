Frontier Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6.26 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. During the last week, Frontier has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar. One Frontier token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001088 BTC on exchanges. Frontier has a market cap of $23.56 million and $6.26 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Frontier

Frontier launched on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com.

Frontier Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

