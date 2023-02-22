FY2023 EPS Estimates for Resideo Technologies, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:REZI)

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Resideo Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.97. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Resideo Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

Resideo Technologies Price Performance

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Imperial Capital cut Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

NYSE REZI opened at $18.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.96. Resideo Technologies has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $27.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Institutional Trading of Resideo Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 179.3% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 539.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Resideo Technologies

(Get Rating)

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, thermal and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following business segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.