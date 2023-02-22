Hardide (LON:HDD) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of Hardide plc (LON:HDD – Get Rating) traded down 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.52 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 13.25 ($0.16). 30,826 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 53,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.50 ($0.16).

Hardide Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 13.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.66.

Hardide Company Profile

Hardide plc manufactures and sells advanced tungsten carbide/tungsten metal matrix composite coatings in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. Its products are used in various industries, including energy, aerospace, flow control, power generation, and precision engineering.

