HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

HealthStream Stock Performance

Shares of HSTM stock traded up $1.19 on Tuesday, reaching $25.72. 282,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,209. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $26.62. The company has a market capitalization of $786.26 million, a P/E ratio of 85.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream during the second quarter valued at $331,000. Western Standard LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 203.5% during the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 133,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 89,605 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream during the third quarter valued at $504,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 15.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in HealthStream by 73.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 34,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

