Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.71.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HLX shares. TheStreet upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

HLX traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $8.54. 6,886,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,513. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $9.16. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average is $5.96.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,420,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,732,000 after purchasing an additional 345,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,199,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,094,000 after buying an additional 579,466 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,972,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,834,000 after buying an additional 160,988 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,877,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,422,000 after buying an additional 472,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,200,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,418,000 after buying an additional 794,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

