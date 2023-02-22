Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.71.
Several analysts recently issued reports on HLX shares. TheStreet upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Up 12.1 %
HLX traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $8.54. 6,886,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,513. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $9.16. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average is $5.96.
About Helix Energy Solutions Group
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.
