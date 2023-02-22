Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Warrior Met Coal, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Warrior Met Coal’s current full-year earnings is $6.95 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.98). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 52.03% and a net margin of 36.88%. The business had revenue of $344.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Down 4.2 %

HCC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $39.90 on Monday. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 6%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,161,000 after buying an additional 16,725 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 502.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 67,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 59.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

Further Reading

