Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Reliance Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) to Hold

Reliance Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RLLWF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Reliance Worldwide Trading Up 5.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:RLLWF opened at $2.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average of $2.33. Reliance Worldwide has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $3.44.
Reliance Worldwide Company Profile
