Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Helgans now forecasts that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nu Skin Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

NUS has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NUS stock opened at $41.53 on Monday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $53.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.29.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.36. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $522.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $40,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $40,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $961,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at $4,717,161.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,270. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nu Skin Enterprises

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of personal care products and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, Grow Tech, and Rhyz Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.