Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Waters Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Waters in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $3.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.08. The consensus estimate for Waters’ current full-year earnings is $12.68 per share.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 175.08%. The company had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.00.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $320.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.23. Waters has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $369.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total value of $354,447.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,224 shares in the company, valued at $24,842,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waters

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hikari Tsushin Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 25.3% in the third quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Waters by 3.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Waters by 44.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 4.6% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at about $317,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

