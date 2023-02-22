Jonestown Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:JNES) Trading Up 4%

Shares of Jonestown Bank & Trust Co. (OTCMKTS:JNES – Get Rating) were up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $31.00. Approximately 2,357 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 212% from the average daily volume of 755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.80.
Jonestown Bank & Trust Trading Up 4.0 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.58.
About Jonestown Bank & Trust
Jonestown Bank & Trust Co provides banking products and services in Lebanon County and Northern Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, statement savings, club accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
