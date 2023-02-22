Loopring (LRC) Market Capitalization Achieves $551.26 Million

Loopring (LRC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One Loopring token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001720 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Loopring has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $551.26 million and approximately $74.82 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.15 or 0.00418850 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,766.45 or 0.27745539 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Loopring’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,330,133,546 tokens. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loopring is https://reddit.com/r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.LRC is an Ethereum Token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

