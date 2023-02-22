Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTWGet Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MTW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.19.

Manitowoc Stock Performance

NYSE:MTW traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,189,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,152. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.20. Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $570.78 million, a P/E ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 2.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Manitowoc by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Manitowoc by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 90,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

