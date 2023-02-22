MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO) Stock Price Down 5.3%

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.54 and last traded at $19.54. 5,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 10,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.64.

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.65% of MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

