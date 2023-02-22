Moderna (MRNA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.81 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Moderna stock opened at $160.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.07. Moderna has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $217.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.04, for a total value of $7,041,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,718,973.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.04, for a total transaction of $7,041,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,718,973.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.70, for a total transaction of $403,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,365.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 478,144 shares of company stock valued at $87,487,922. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.
MRNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $209.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.23.
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
