Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €53.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) received a €53.00 ($56.38) price objective from The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €52.00 ($55.32) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €61.25 ($65.16) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Monday, December 12th. DZ Bank set a €45.00 ($47.87) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($58.51) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($61.70) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Nemetschek Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ETR:NEM opened at €51.28 ($54.55) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €50.33 and a 200 day moving average price of €52.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Nemetschek has a 1-year low of €42.78 ($45.51) and a 1-year high of €94.78 ($100.83).

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

