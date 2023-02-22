Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2023

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORAGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ORA. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Ormat Technologies Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of ORA stock opened at $89.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.44 and a 200 day moving average of $90.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.49. Ormat Technologies has a twelve month low of $60.32 and a twelve month high of $101.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 562,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $49,359,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,676,077 shares in the company, valued at $585,825,756.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ormat Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,671 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,830,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 7,943.8% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 40,943 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 40,434 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,036 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA)

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.