Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ORA. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of ORA stock opened at $89.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.44 and a 200 day moving average of $90.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.49. Ormat Technologies has a twelve month low of $60.32 and a twelve month high of $101.81.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 562,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $49,359,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,676,077 shares in the company, valued at $585,825,756.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,671 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,830,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 7,943.8% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 40,943 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 40,434 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,036 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

