POET Technologies (CVE:PTK) Trading Up 3.6%

POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK – Get Rating) shares were up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.75 and last traded at C$5.69. Approximately 43,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 48,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.49.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.67. The company has a market cap of C$215.31 million, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.22.

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.

