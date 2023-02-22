Primerica (PRI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.94 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Primerica Trading Down 2.5 %

Primerica stock opened at $166.36 on Wednesday. Primerica has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $171.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Primerica declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $375.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Primerica from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primerica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Insider Activity at Primerica

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total value of $218,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,423.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Primerica by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Primerica in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Primerica by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

