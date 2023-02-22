Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Issued By Oppenheimer

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report released on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Texas Roadhouse’s current full-year earnings is $4.68 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.13). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TXRH. Raymond James downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.05.

Shares of TXRH opened at $104.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $68.58 and a 52 week high of $107.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total value of $158,628.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total value of $158,628.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $176,376.19. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,543.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 96.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.