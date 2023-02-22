Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Compass Diversified Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Compass Diversified in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Compass Diversified’s current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Shares of CODI opened at $21.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,078.00 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $25.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 18th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,836,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,402,000 after purchasing an additional 124,316 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,925,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,962,000 after purchasing an additional 166,599 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 4.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,178,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,412,000 after purchasing an additional 140,187 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,452,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,485,000 after purchasing an additional 245,012 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 25.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,207,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,813,000 after acquiring an additional 242,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

