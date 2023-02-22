Radio Caca (RACA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $14.42 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $78.65 million and $14.42 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.33 or 0.01288906 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00006113 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00013787 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00034403 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.62 or 0.01618114 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001408 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,927,171,074 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.