Reach (LON:RCH) Shares Down 3.7%

Reach plc (LON:RCH – Get Rating) dropped 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 92.68 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 93.10 ($1.12). Approximately 844,259 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,353,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.70 ($1.16).

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($0.96) price objective on shares of Reach in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 93.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 91.41. The firm has a market cap of £295.19 million, a P/E ratio of 465.50, a PEG ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, insider Simon Fuller sold 47,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.41), for a total transaction of £55,206.45 ($66,481.76). In related news, insider Jim Mullen sold 156,590 shares of Reach stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.10), for a total value of £142,496.90 ($171,600.31). Also, insider Simon Fuller sold 47,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.41), for a total value of £55,206.45 ($66,481.76). In the last three months, insiders have sold 524,701 shares of company stock worth $51,542,009. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Reach plc operates as a national and regional news publisher in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company has various national and regional brands across print and online, including HullLive, DerbyshireLive, belfastlive, BristoLive, football.london, Devon Live, TeessideLive, edinburghlive, Mylondon, Corkbeo, Dailystar, Mirror, Daily Express, Daily Record, ChronicleLive, OK!, ECHO, LeicestershireLive, Manchester Evening News, and BirminghamLive.

