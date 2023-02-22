Reach (LON:RCH) Shares Down 3.7%

Reach plc (LON:RCH – Get Rating) dropped 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 92.68 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 93.10 ($1.12). Approximately 844,259 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,353,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.70 ($1.16).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($0.96) price objective on shares of Reach in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
Reach Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 93.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 91.41. The firm has a market cap of £295.19 million, a P/E ratio of 465.50, a PEG ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.84.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Reach
Reach plc operates as a national and regional news publisher in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company has various national and regional brands across print and online, including HullLive, DerbyshireLive, belfastlive, BristoLive, football.london, Devon Live, TeessideLive, edinburghlive, Mylondon, Corkbeo, Dailystar, Mirror, Daily Express, Daily Record, ChronicleLive, OK!, ECHO, LeicestershireLive, Manchester Evening News, and BirminghamLive.
