Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Barrick Gold Corp’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) – Cormark cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the gold and copper producer will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GOLD. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.90 price target (down previously from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.90.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $16.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average is $16.53. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 69.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,513.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,100,792 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $276,056,000 after purchasing an additional 15,102,968 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,865,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 86.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,457,214 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $308,815,000 after buying an additional 8,102,178 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Barrick Gold by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,780,010 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,404,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

