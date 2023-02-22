SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY – Get Rating) were up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.61 and last traded at $15.61. Approximately 2,048 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 290% from the average daily volume of 525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.
SBM Offshore Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average of $14.62.
SBM Offshore Company Profile
SBM Offshore NV is engaged in the provision of floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry. It operates through the Lease & Operate and Turnkey segments. The Lease & Operate segment is focused on all earned day-rates on long-term operating lease and operate contracts. The Turnkey segment consists of revenues from Turnkey supply contracts and after-sales services, which includes large production systems, large mooring systems, deep water export systems, fluid transfer systems, tanker loading and discharge terminals, design services and supply of special components, and proprietary designs and equipments.
