Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) Shares Down 33.3%

Sensyne Health PLC (LON:SENS – Get Rating) fell 33.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00). 4,449,142 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 3,449,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £582,624.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

About Sensyne Health

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

