Sourceless (STR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $150.90 Million

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 21st. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $150.90 million and $0.22 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009756 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00043563 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00029868 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00020233 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00214269 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,056.70 or 1.00001439 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00730896 USD and is down -2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $2.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.