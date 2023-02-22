STASIS EURO 24 Hour Volume Reaches $694,052.49 (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $131.78 million and approximately $694,052.49 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One STASIS EURO token can currently be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00004406 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

