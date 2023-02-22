StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Friday, February 10th.
Orion Energy Systems Price Performance
OESX opened at $2.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.98. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $3.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79.
Orion Energy Systems Company Profile
Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.
