StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Orion Energy Systems Price Performance

OESX opened at $2.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.98. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $3.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 46.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 30,704 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.

