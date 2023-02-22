StockNews.com Begins Coverage on QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QUIK opened at $5.56 on Friday. QuickLogic has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $9.21. The company has a market cap of $70.17 million, a P/E ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.25.

In related news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 5,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $34,614.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,584.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Elias Nader sold 5,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $28,820.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,322.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Saxe sold 5,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $34,614.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,584.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUIK. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 332,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 152,279 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 697,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after buying an additional 100,439 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 10,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

