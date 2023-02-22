StockNews.com Begins Coverage on QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
QuickLogic Stock Down 3.7 %
QUIK opened at $5.56 on Friday. QuickLogic has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $9.21. The company has a market cap of $70.17 million, a P/E ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.25.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 5,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $34,614.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,584.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Elias Nader sold 5,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $28,820.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,322.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Saxe sold 5,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $34,614.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,584.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuickLogic
QuickLogic Company Profile
QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.
Further Reading
