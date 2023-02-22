StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.24. Almaden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.49. The company has a current ratio of 26.92, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAU. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

