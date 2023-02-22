StockNews.com Lowers Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) to Buy

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE APT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.24. The stock had a trading volume of 24,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,675. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.24. The firm has a market cap of $53.08 million, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of -0.71. Alpha Pro Tech has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is engaged in the business of protecting people, products and environment. It develops, manufactures and markets disposable and limited use protective apparel products for the industries, clean room, medical and dental markets. The company operates through the followings segments: Disposable Protective Apparel segment and Building Supply segment.

