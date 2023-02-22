StockNews.com Lowers Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) to Buy

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Alpha Pro Tech Price Performance
Shares of NYSE APT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.24. The stock had a trading volume of 24,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,675. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.24. The firm has a market cap of $53.08 million, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of -0.71. Alpha Pro Tech has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99.
About Alpha Pro Tech
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alpha Pro Tech (APT)
- Molson Coors: Time To Buy More Or Tap Out?
- Medtronic Stock, A Bottom Is In Play
- What Are Dividend Payment Dates?
- Home Depot Is Heading For The Bargain Basement, Be Ready
- These Stocks Will be Dividend Aristocrats in Five Years or Less
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.