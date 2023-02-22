TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Shares Down 0.1%

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 181 ($2.18) and last traded at GBX 183.40 ($2.21). 535,813 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 929,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 183.50 ($2.21).

Separately, Shore Capital downgraded TP ICAP Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 176.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 173.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of £1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,037.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.44.

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Agency Execution, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

