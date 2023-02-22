U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Price Performance

NASDAQ GROW opened at $3.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 2.01. U.S. Global Investors has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $5.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.13.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

U.S. Global Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 1,301.8% during the 3rd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 139,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 129,620 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 26,848 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 29,738 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.