U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Price Performance
NASDAQ GROW opened at $3.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 2.01. U.S. Global Investors has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $5.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.13.
U.S. Global Investors Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.91%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
U.S. Global Investors Company Profile
U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.
