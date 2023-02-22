Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF) Trading Down 2%

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $102.70 and last traded at $102.74. 4,533 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $104.87.

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 31,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 106.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 98.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $313,000.

