Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Virax Biolabs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the year. The consensus estimate for Virax Biolabs Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Virax Biolabs Group’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

NASDAQ VRAX opened at $0.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08. Virax Biolabs Group has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAX. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Virax Biolabs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Virax Biolabs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virax Biolabs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits, and med-tech and PPE products for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name; and med-tech and PPE products, such as employee protection equipment products under the ViraxCare brand name, as well as infrared thermometers, pulse oximeters, masks, gloves, and other PPE products.

