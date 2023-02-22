Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Wipro Price Performance

WIT traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $4.79. 2,234,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678,994. Wipro has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $8.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wipro Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Wipro by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 152,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 4.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Wipro by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 31,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

