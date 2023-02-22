Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
WIT traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $4.79. 2,234,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678,994. Wipro has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $8.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.84.
Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.
