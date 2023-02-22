WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DRW) Stock Price Down 1.8%

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DRW – Get Rating) was down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.51 and last traded at $17.56. Approximately 7,774 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 10,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.88.

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average of $17.53.

Get WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 8,926 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,450,000.

About WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF

WisdomTree International Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies in developed markets outside of the United States and Canada that pay regular cash dividends and that WisdomTree Investments classifies as being part of the international real estate sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.