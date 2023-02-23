2,369 Shares in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Acquired by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,369 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 601 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in First Solar by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,224 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in First Solar by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 15,255 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 97.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $163.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 185.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $185.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.30 and its 200-day moving average is $147.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Solar Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FSLR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on First Solar from $179.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on First Solar from $175.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on First Solar from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on First Solar to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.88.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

