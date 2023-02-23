Abbot Financial Management Inc. Has $813,000 Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 204.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,964 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $355,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,582 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,197,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $359,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,568 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 536.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,413,942 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $231,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,688 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,992,079 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $326,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,402,466 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $229,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,002 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ PANW traded down $1.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $186.44. 3,698,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,808,573. The firm has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,560.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.24.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at $84,145,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total value of $344,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,916,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 245,264 shares of company stock worth $39,471,885 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.77.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

