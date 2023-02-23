Abbot Financial Management Inc. Sells 850 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 289,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Northland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.49. 2,002,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,060,927. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.21 and its 200-day moving average is $41.67.

